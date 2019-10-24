Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thomas Baksh has admitted to killing his son by driving under the influence. Picture: Facebook
Thomas Baksh has admitted to killing his son by driving under the influence. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Drink driver had 30 cans before killing son

Georgie Moore
by and Caroline Schelle and Georgie Moore
24th Oct 2019 8:31 PM

A learner driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when his car spun and crashed into a pole, killing his 12-year-old son.

Thomas Baksh, 36, on Thursday pleaded guilty to culpable driving causing the death of Daniel Baksh at Shepparton in August 2018.

He also admitted two counts of reckless conduct placing two other children in the car in danger of death. They survived.

Baksh allegedly drank between 30 to 40 cans of Wild Turkey pre-mix drinks before getting behind the wheel.

Thomas Baksh has admitted to killing his son by driving under the influence. Picture: Facebook
Thomas Baksh has admitted to killing his son by driving under the influence. Picture: Facebook

Daniel was found pinned between the open car door and the pole, Victoria Police crash investigator Robert Hay told court.

"He was half in, half out of the vehicle," Mr Hay said and added the force of the crash flung the door open.

None of the children were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Detective Sgt Hay told the court he believed Baksh pulled the handbrake before the crash which caused the car to spin.

"In my opinion there was a loss of control, it rotated after the handbrake was applied," Det Sgt Hay told Victoria's County Court.

But Baksh's lawyers plan to dispute the claim the handbrake was used.

Baksh appeared in court via video link from Shepparton and the hearing in front of Judge Gavan Meredith is expected to continue on Friday.

child death court crime drink driver road toll thomas baksh

Top Stories

    How we have failed our child sex abuse survivors

    premium_icon How we have failed our child sex abuse survivors

    Opinion Child abuse lawyer moved by young adolescents, who with courage, have come forward and talked about what happened to them as children.

    Told he must shift his memorial to a mate

    premium_icon Told he must shift his memorial to a mate

    News Do you think the memorial seat should stay at Emerald Beach?

    REVEALED: Staggering amount netted by Coffs' cameras

    premium_icon REVEALED: Staggering amount netted by Coffs' cameras

    News Speed and red light cameras here in Coffs have raked in millions.

    Mid North Coast to suffer under $150m cuts, Labor claims

    premium_icon Mid North Coast to suffer under $150m cuts, Labor claims

    News Claims 15 health districts across NSW will cop $150 million cuts.