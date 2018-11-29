Menu
Crime

Drink driver caught talking on his mobile phone

Annie Perets
by
29th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
SEAN Russell Muller caught the attention of police because he was talking on his mobile phone, which led them to also find out he was drink driving.   

After being pulled over in Pialba on October 24, he blew an alcohol blood reading of .066.  

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard the 35-year-old had picked up the phone to tell the caller he couldn't talk because he was driving.   

The River Heads man pleaded guilty in court to the two offences.  

Muller was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.  

