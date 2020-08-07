Menu
NSW Police Car. Picture: Trevor Veale
Crime

Drink driver busted doing double the speed limit

TIM JARRETT
7th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
A MAN has copped more than $3000 in fines and lost six demerit points after allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit on a Coffs Harbour road.

After 8pm on Thursday, officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Traffic and Highway Patrol were conducting patrols on Jordan Esplanade when they noticed a Mazda CX5 allegedly travelling at more than 110km/h in a signposted 50km/h zone.

Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver - a 29-year-old man - who was subject to a roadside breath test which allegedly returned a positive result.

The man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he underwent a secondary breath analysis which allegedly returned a positive reading of 0.079.

He was then issued with a Penalty Infringement Notice for the offence of drive with low-range PCA and exceed speed limit-over 45km/hr.

His license was suspended, lost six demerit points and was fined a total of $3,101.

coffs clarence police district coffs harbour crime coffs harbour jetty
