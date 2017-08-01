20°
News

Drink and drug assistance service launched in region

1st Aug 2017 12:50 PM
Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker with The Buttery CEO John Mundy and North Coast Primary Health Network Chief Executive Dr Vahid Saberi.
Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker with The Buttery CEO John Mundy and North Coast Primary Health Network Chief Executive Dr Vahid Saberi. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MORE support will be provided for drug and alcohol addicted young people in Cowper after it was announced a new drug and alcohol intervention program will start in Bellingen and Nambucca Heads.

Under the Federal Government's National ICE Action Strategy, more than $225,000 has been granted to The Buttery to run the Young People's Alcohol and other Drugs Early Intervention Program to June 2019.

"The future health of our regional communities relies on us looking after our community's young people and helping them tackle the scourge of drugs head-on,” Nationals Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said.

"The sooner we're able to help drug and alcohol addicted teenagers and young adults, the more we can minimise the damage caused.”

Young People's Alcohol and other Drugs Early Intervention Program will provide free services for young people aged 12-24 and includes personalised treatment plans.

The program will partner with headspace Coffs Harbour, local high schools as well as employment, housing and primary health care providers to provide great support.

It also offers a single point of contact for families and carers to find support and information, delivered using non-judgemental and culturally aware framework which promotes inclusion.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  alcoholism cowper electorate drug addiction headspace luke hartsuyker

Positions vacant at Kmart Coffs Harbour

Positions vacant at Kmart Coffs Harbour

Qualifications required: a passion for providing first class customer service and someone who loves being part of a big team.

Three local hopes in Thursday's Gold Cup race

This year's Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup is being run on Thursday.

Strong field ready to chase glory in Thursday's feature race.

Readers images capturing the beauty of the coast

OMINOUS SKIES: Dark grey clouds create a beautiful reflection on the still creek water.

Show off your beautiful photos of the Coffs Coast.

'Boys will be boys' rape accused told police, court hears

Adrian Attwater leaves the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour, Monday, July 31, 2017.

Murder trial begins into Lynette Daley's death in Coffs Harbour.

Local Partners

Are you really an organ donor? Be sure to check

IF YOU thought you were already an organ donor you might want to re-check.

The Cheesemaking Workshop the toast of local business

SHARP TASTE: The Cheesemaking Workshop won four awards at this year's Sunny's Business Awards.

The Cheesemaking Workshop was awarded four gongs at the 2017 Sunny's

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Glenreagh will turn into timber town

WOOD'S GOOD: Chris Hanson, president of the Glenreagh Timber Festival is getting ready another big day this Saturday.

More than 3000 expected for annual family day

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Oud virtuoso to perform in Bellingen

Aussie-Egyptian oud virtuoso Joseph Tawadros, a three-time ARIA Award winner, pictured here recording at Abbey Road Studios, will perform in Bellingen.

Three-time ARIA award winner to play in Bellingen

Neat as a pin in the perfect north facing location...

5 Burridge Ave, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 3 1 1 $395,000

Beautiful home, ideal for first home buyer or just down sizing. On entering this home you have an open lounge/dining area with ceiling fan, tiled floor, wrapping...

Get It While It&#39;s Hot!!!

7 Ashmore Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $415,000

Located in a short cul-de-sac and handy to schools and shops, this 4 bedroom brick and tile home sits on a 702m2 block. With views to the south east, the home also...

Perfect for a large family...

32 Green Links Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 3 $565,000

Set on the high side of the street on a very generous block, this superb family residence is built on two levels and is just a short distance from the centre of...

Privacy, Position and People Friendly!

29 Crown Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 1 $499,000 ...

This cleverly designed stylish home has total privacy from neighbours. Renovated throughout in a very tasteful fashion, this three bedroom one large bathroom home...

&quot;An Immaculate Townhouse In A Quiet Location&quot;

2/98 West Argyll St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 2 $275,000

This fantastic 2 bedroom townhouse represents great buying for investors or first home buyers. Light & bright it features an open plan lounge & dining room good...

The perfect villa...

2/78b Bray Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $355,000 ...

This Villa home is ideally located in an elevated position but is completely one level living with level courtyard area. Other benefits to this position include...

Inner City Living at its Best...

9/7 Gundagai Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $365,000

Only a few minutes level walk to Coffs Harbour City Centre, this 3 bedroom villa is north-facing to capture the sun and has a modern kitchen, a 2 way bathroom with...

NAMBUCCA HEADS INVESTMENT...

Suite 3/7 Short Street, Nambucca Heads 2448

Commercial 0 0 $450,000 (GST not...

Medical strata suite in busy professional centre. Currently leased to strong tenant on a five (5) year term with three (3) years remaining, plus two x three...

A hidden gem, close to the estuary and beach...

30 Moonee Beach Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 2 1 1 $449,000

This property is the perfect place for someone starting out, those wanting to downsize or for those wanting to add property with loads of potential to their...

Room for Everybody

16 Oxley Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $535,000

Ideally located close to Neighbourhood shops, Primary and High Schools, playing fields, Bus stop, Baringa Hospital and only a short 5 minute drive to the Coffs...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

An opportunity for lifestyle and income

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter