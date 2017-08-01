Drink and drug assistance service launched in region

Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker with The Buttery CEO John Mundy and North Coast Primary Health Network Chief Executive Dr Vahid Saberi.

MORE support will be provided for drug and alcohol addicted young people in Cowper after it was announced a new drug and alcohol intervention program will start in Bellingen and Nambucca Heads.

Under the Federal Government's National ICE Action Strategy, more than $225,000 has been granted to The Buttery to run the Young People's Alcohol and other Drugs Early Intervention Program to June 2019.

"The future health of our regional communities relies on us looking after our community's young people and helping them tackle the scourge of drugs head-on,” Nationals Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said.

"The sooner we're able to help drug and alcohol addicted teenagers and young adults, the more we can minimise the damage caused.”

Young People's Alcohol and other Drugs Early Intervention Program will provide free services for young people aged 12-24 and includes personalised treatment plans.

The program will partner with headspace Coffs Harbour, local high schools as well as employment, housing and primary health care providers to provide great support.

It also offers a single point of contact for families and carers to find support and information, delivered using non-judgemental and culturally aware framework which promotes inclusion.