Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Red Angus bull.
Red Angus bull. Jayden Brown
News

Drill stolen as payment for bull semen

Shannon Hardy
by
28th Feb 2019 4:30 PM | Updated: 1st Mar 2019 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GAVIN John Iseppi found himself in a sticky situation at Dalby Magistrates Court on February 26 when he faced a charge for stealing a drill because he felt he was owed money for bull semen.

The court heard Iseppi stole a Makita drill from a man at the 2018 Brisbane Show because he was owed payment for Red Angus bull semen.

Iseppi pleaded guilty to the theft in court on Tuesday.

"It was a misjudgement at the time," Iseppi said.

Iseppi has since proceeded through proper channels to gain payment for the semen.

No conviction was recorded.

More Stories

court dalby dalby court editors picks makita drill reb angus bull red angus bull semen
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Joining forces and 'manning up' to fight depression

    premium_icon Joining forces and 'manning up' to fight depression

    News Mitchell Clarke is bravely sharing his story and joining forces with two other local men to help tackle depression.

    Coffs Bypass committee has a new chair

    premium_icon Coffs Bypass committee has a new chair

    News Respected public servant to assume the chairman role

    Revealed: The whopping profit Coffs Harbour pokies make

    premium_icon Revealed: The whopping profit Coffs Harbour pokies make

    Politics Pokies making thousands in profit every hour

    Exact amount gender gap is costing women

    premium_icon Exact amount gender gap is costing women

    Business While some refuse to take it seriously, others want to fix it