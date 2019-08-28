Dressed and ready to game at Nexus Con

Coffs Harbour to be inundated with pop culture special guests at Nexus Con 2019.

ARE you ready for a day of cosplay, video game tournaments, tabletop gaming and more?

Don’t miss Nexus Con next Saturday, September 7 at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

Nexus Con is a one-day pop culture convention with a range of activities, panels, competitions and special guests.

This fun, affordable and inclusive day radiates the friendly and enthusiastic atmosphere anime and comic conventions are known for.

Now in its fifth year, the event has grown to be a significant regional event with about 1500 people attending last year from the Mid North Coast and further afield.

Once the gates open, young people and families can enjoy a range of activities including a cosplay competition, children’s costume parade, video game tournaments, tabletop gaming, zombie extraction runs, guest panels, Artist’s Alley, Pixelmon Minecraft, E Sports featuring Smash Bros and Mario Tennis and more.

Nexus Con is excited to be hosting a list of special guests this year to engage with the fans, including Chris Wahl, Danielle Debs Cosplay, Phantom Strider, Soylent Cosplay, Chris Heinicke, Darren Close, Dean Rankine, Anime America, Andrew Connolly and 501st Legion.

There will also be professional gamers and over 30 stalls to check out, including game sellers, collectables, food and face painting.

For more information and tickets, visit nexuscon.com.au