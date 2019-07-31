Menu
Nexus Con 2019.
Dress to impress at pop-culture event

Rachel Vercoe
31st Jul 2019 10:50 AM

IT's crunch time in preparing your costume ready for this years fast approaching Nexus Con.

The pop culture convention is a popular yearly event bringing the Coffs Coast and wider North Coast region together to celebrate anime, gaming, cosplay, characters, movies and more in one place.

You'll find yourself surrounded by hands-on activities including swordplay, archery, live action role playing, virtual worlds, animation electronic gaming, special effects makeup and more.

There's also giant games on the grass, jumping castles for the littlest pop culture fans and a variety of foods and drinks from different cultures to keep you going.

Nexus Con is an all-ages, family-friendly and inclusive event meaning everyone can enjoy the fun no matter what their ability.

There's something for everyone and the whole community is invited to join in the fun.

Where: Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

When: Saturday, September 7.

For more information, visit nexuscon.com.au

