Dredging to begin in harbour

ABOUT 35,000 cubic metres of sand is set to be dredged from the harbour due to siltation build-up.

Work will start soon and hopefully finish by the holiday season between the inner and outer harbour.

"This is a regular occurrence, happening every couple of years,” Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said.

Sand build-up in the harbour has been an issue since the harbour was built and MrFraser said there would have to be a permanent solution found at some stage.

"I had marine geologists look at it around 27 years ago and most solutions offered are very expensive,” Mr Fraser said.

He said the most obvious solution to him, but also the most expensive, was to build another wall off the south wall so sand would be carried around Muttonbird Island on the northerly drift.