Dredging for safer boating

TO SUPPORT safer boating throughout NSW, a share of $1.5million in government funding is available for essential dredging projects.

Local coastal councils can apply for up to 50% of the cost of dredging operations and pre-dredging studies for their local waterways through the State Government's Rescuing Our Waterways program.

"This is the latest funding round.. offering $6 million over four years to help councils with dredging costs,” Minister for Lands and Forestry Paul Toole said.

"Communities right along the coast have benefited from funding which has allowed 14 local councils to complete or begin vital navigational dredging related work in their areas.

"To qualify for funding, coastal councils are required to make a financial contribution of at least 50% of project costs and be responsible for developing and managing their projects.

"In partnership with councils, the State Government is ensuring continued enjoyment of our coastal rivers and foreshores for commercial and recreational users," Mr Toole said.

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said by applying for funding, coastal councils have an opportunity to enhance recreational and commercial boating access and maintain safer waterways in their region.

"The Government also remains committed to its Coastal Dredging Strategy, to provide safer and more accessible waterways as well as flow on benefits for the local community, tourism and regional economies."

Applications for the Rescuing Our Waterways program close on Friday 8 June.

For more information, visit goo.gl/fz5Fjd