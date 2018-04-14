Menu
Login
Funding is available for essential dredging projects.
Funding is available for essential dredging projects. Trevor Veale
News

Dredging for safer boating

Rachel Vercoe
by
14th Apr 2018 7:30 AM

TO SUPPORT safer boating throughout NSW, a share of $1.5million in government funding is available for essential dredging projects.

Local coastal councils can apply for up to 50% of the cost of dredging operations and pre-dredging studies for their local waterways through the State Government's Rescuing Our Waterways program.

"This is the latest funding round.. offering $6 million over four years to help councils with dredging costs,” Minister for Lands and Forestry Paul Toole said.

"Communities right along the coast have benefited from funding which has allowed 14 local councils to complete or begin vital navigational dredging related work in their areas.

"To qualify for funding, coastal councils are required to make a financial contribution of at least 50% of project costs and be responsible for developing and managing their projects.

"In partnership with councils, the State Government is ensuring continued enjoyment of our coastal rivers and foreshores for commercial and recreational users," Mr Toole said.

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said by applying for funding, coastal councils have an opportunity to enhance recreational and commercial boating access and maintain safer waterways in their region.

"The Government also remains committed to its Coastal Dredging Strategy, to provide safer and more accessible waterways as well as flow on benefits for the local community, tourism and regional economies."

Applications for the Rescuing Our Waterways program close on Friday 8 June.

For more information, visit goo.gl/fz5Fjd

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Sizzling summer heat still hanging around

    Sizzling summer heat still hanging around

    News WE may be in the second month of autumn but the feeling of summer hasn't left the Coffs Coast.

    • 14th Apr 2018 7:00 AM
    Out of this world the goal for Panthers

    Out of this world the goal for Panthers

    Rugby League Last week was one small step but tomorrow could be one giant leap.

    Lions and Raiders renew acquaintances

    Lions and Raiders renew acquaintances

    Soccer Long time rivals meet to determine early season bragging rights.

    Marlins 'can't wait to rip in'

    Marlins 'can't wait to rip in'

    Rugby Union After a bye in the first round, the SCU Marlins start their season.

    Local Partners