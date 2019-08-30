Menu
Dredging in the harbour has begun.
Dredging deeper in the harbour

Rachel Vercoe
30th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
WORK has begun in the harbour to removed silted up sand to create safer boating access.

The $600,000 plus dredging campaign by the NSW Government will collect sand from inside the harbour and be removed to Park Beach.

“Dredging work will clear excess sand accumulated at the inner harbour entrance and around the Coffs Harbour boat ramp,” Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said.

“The entrance channel to the inner harbour is narrow and sand build-up restricts boat access to the marina, wharves, fuel and other maritime facilities located inside the harbour.

Dredging is being undertaken by NSW company Dredging Solutions Pty Ltd following a tender by the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment — Crown Lands.

“Occasional dredging is crucial to keep our local waterways clear of silted sand for both commercial and recreational vessels, otherwise sandbars can continue to grow and make the harbour too shallow for safe navigation.

Mr Singh said about 5,000 cubic metres of sand will be removed from around the boat ramp and another 25,000 cubic metres of sand from the inner harbour entrance.

“The dredged sand will be deposited both on and offshore at Park Beach to protect against coastal erosion.

“The dredging around the boat ramp is expected to be finished by the end of September while dredging of the inner harbour entrance is expected to continue until the end of October.”

Minister for Water, Property and Housing and Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey, said the dredging is being funded as part of the NSW Government’s Coastal Dredging Strategy.

“Healthy waterways are the lifeblood of many communities supporting commercial fishing, recreational boating and tourism in coastal areas like Coffs Harbour,” Mrs Pavey said.

“Occasional dredging helps ensure continued accessibility to local waterways and boating infrastructure and facilities.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

