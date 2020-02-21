Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXTERIOR - DREAMWORLD
EXTERIOR - DREAMWORLD
Business

Dreamworld’s Ardent Leisure takes a $22.5m hit

by Jeremy Pierce
21st Feb 2020 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DREAMWORLD's parent company Ardent Leisure has been dealt a blow - just days before the findings of the Thunder River Rapids inquest.

In a half-yearly report to shareholders on Friday, Ardent announced a net loss of $22.5 million for the first six months of the 2019-20 financial year.

The figure was slightly higher than the corresponding period last year.

Encouragingly for the company, overall revenue increased by $36.6 million, with the losses blamed largely on higher borrowing costs and a new lease accounting standard.

The theme parks arm of the business, including Dreamworld and WhiteWater World, recorded a loss of $1.7 million.

The figure was significantly less than the $5.1 million EBITDA loss sustained during the same time period last year.

Overall revenue from the theme parks also increased by $4.3 million, in a sign crowds are starting to return to Dreamworld.

Ardent shareholders will not be paid a dividend, with the company continuing to invest extra revenue in to Dreamworld 'to drive recovery and growth'.

Coroner James McDougall is set to deliver his findings in to the 2016 tragedy on Monday.

More Stories

Show More
ardent leisure business dreamworld

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dog walkers alarmed after used needles wash up on beach

        premium_icon Dog walkers alarmed after used needles wash up on beach

        News Big seas have revealed hidden dangers on a popular beach where children play and dogs run on the Coffs Coast.

        Getting on the Plonka pays off for the punters

        premium_icon Getting on the Plonka pays off for the punters

        Sport Coffs Harbour is off to Randwick in April.

        Jetty land claim set to go ahead

        premium_icon Jetty land claim set to go ahead

        News The land claim at the Jetty will be resolved in the next few months.