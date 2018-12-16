Menu
Animals rights protesters outside Dreamworld on Sunday. Picture: Campbell Gellie
Protesters strike at third theme park

by Campbell Gellie
16th Dec 2018 12:12 PM
ANIMAL rights protesters have struck a third Gold Coast theme park in less than two days.

The protest comes despite one of the group being arrested and released on bail yesterday.

Almost 20 people are standing outside Dreamworld this morning in protest of using animals for entertainment.

The group are holding large signs on cloth backgrounds.

"Slaves for selfies," one sign reads.

"Captivity is cruelty," another said.

Eight police cars are at Dreamworld and a number of officers are standing around watching the protesters.

The activists hold a banner in the middle of the Australian Outback Spectacular arena.
The protesters disrupted a dolphin show at SeaWorld on Saturday, posting a video online which showed the crowd booing their actions.

Their protests continued last night when they unfurled a banner in the middle of a performance of Outback Spectacular's new multimillion-dollar 'Heartland' production.

