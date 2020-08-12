Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Travel

Dreamworld confirms reopening date with huge pass discount

by Greg Stolz
12th Aug 2020 12:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

Dreamworld will reopen to the public on September 16, in time for the school holidays.

The Gold Coast theme park's chief operating officer, Greg Yong, announced the reopening of Dreamworld and sister park WhiteWater World at a media conference on Wednesday morning.

It follows a $70 million COVID recovery cash lifeline from the Palaszczuk Government, including a $67 million loan.

Similar support was given to rival parks Sea World, Movie World and Wet 'n' Wild which reopened last month under strict COVID safety plans.

Dreamworld has been hit hard by the pandemic and adverse publicity over the 2016 Thunder River Rapids ride disaster, in which four tourists died.

The theme park's operator, Ardent Leisure, last month pleaded guilty to three charges under the Work Health and Safety Act following a damning inquest into the tragedy.

It faces fines of up to $4.5 million at a sentencing hearing next month.

Mr Yong said Dreamworld would slash the price of its annual pass from $139 to $99 for a limited time to help families hit hard by the pandemic.

He said work would start 'very, very soon' on a new $32 million roller coaster.

"It's been a difficult time ... we can't wait to get those doors back open," he said.

 

Originally published as Dreamworld confirms reopening date with huge pass discount

More Stories

Show More
dreamworld editors picks gold coast theme park

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pay more fireys? Union calls for 1000 new staff

        Premium Content Pay more fireys? Union calls for 1000 new staff

        News ‘Is it fair to keep relying on a temporary, unpaid workforce to be preparing and responding to these future catastrophes?’

        RIGHT AT HOME: Rosie’s second title in three days

        Premium Content RIGHT AT HOME: Rosie’s second title in three days

        Surfing ‘It was pretty special because all the local Sawtell surfers were down there...

        Kooky Covid hobby No1: cat castles

        Premium Content Kooky Covid hobby No1: cat castles

        Pets & Animals We know Cheryl isn’t the only one to take up a kooky Covid hobby.

        Coffs koala park proposal gets government support

        Premium Content Coffs koala park proposal gets government support

        News “This is a small but significant win that sets us on the path to save this...