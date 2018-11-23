Dream team reunite back where it all began

Swimming: Eugene Brogmus openly admits when he first saw Maddie McTernan in the water he knew it was going to take a lot of hard work to develop her into a competitive swimmer.

But within two years Brogmus had nurtured Maddie from average to awesome, culminating in her competing at a national level and being scouted by Australian Paralympic coach Brendan Keogh at Adelaide in 2016.

Flash forward a further two years and Maddie has blossomed into a huge prospect for the Australian Paralympic team for Tokyo 2020.

"Maddie could hardly swim any strokes when she first showed up,” Brogmus said.

"I was very persistent with Maddie, I'd be up and down the pool with her knowing technique is paramount in her classification.

"To see where she is now is just awesome.”

Maddie, a multi-class S14 swimmer, moved up to train at The Southport School two years ago alongside top Australian swimmers including Cemeron McEvoy and Maddy Gough.

The 17-year-old competed in the Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships at Cairns in August, a meet which has set her up well for the remainder of the season.

Now she is focused on swimming as well as she can in her home town as she takes to the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Pool this weekend to compete in events including the 200m backstroke, 50m freestyle and 1500m freestyle.

It will be a special moment for Brogmus, who will be able to witness a diamond he began to polish at the Coffs Harbour Aquatic Centre all those years ago.

"I'm sure she'll be going for her personal bests,” he said.

The Swimming North Coast Long Course Championships are being held Saturday and Sunday. More than 450 swimmers will be competing.