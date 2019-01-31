Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bedarra Island is looking for new island caretakers
Bedarra Island is looking for new island caretakers
Lifestyle

Tropical paradise caretaker job up for grabs

by Daniel Bateman
30th Jan 2019 6:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW caretakers are needed to help look after one of the Great Barrier Reef's most romantic island destinations.

Homeowners on Bedarra Island, 10km off the coast of Mission Beach, have started advertising for live-in caretakers for the 6ha private property located on the eastern side of the island.

Bedarra, which is described as one of the region's most picturesque Great Barrier Reef islands, attracts honeymooners and romantic couples.

The caretaker position includes free solar-powered, fully-furnished single-bed accommodation.

East Bedarra Body Corporate chairman John Herbert described the job as "not arduous", but those applying needed to be physically fit, and have knowledge of petrol motors, as there was manual labour involved in maintaining the property.

"It's an isolated lifestyle, but you do get to meet people who come and stay on the island from all around the world," he said. Applications close next weekend and can be sent to ja.herbert@gmail.com

More Stories

bedarra island caretaker dream job employment great barrier reef job

Top Stories

    Reduced speed limit on Pacific Highway

    premium_icon Reduced speed limit on Pacific Highway

    News TRAFFIC control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour for the next month.

    • 31st Jan 2019 7:45 AM
    Commerce and creativity partner up at the gallery

    Commerce and creativity partner up at the gallery

    Community Artists and businesses unite for exhibition.

    Alleged kidnapper refused bail in court

    premium_icon Alleged kidnapper refused bail in court

    News MAN accused of robbing and kidnapping another on the Coffs Coast.

    Most expensive area to send kids to a public school

    premium_icon Most expensive area to send kids to a public school

    Education Here's how much NSW parents will be forking out