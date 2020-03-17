Menu
Dream island holiday becomes virus nightmare

by Janelle Miles
17th Mar 2020 12:34 PM | Updated: 12:34 PM
An overseas tourist has been transferred off Hamilton Island in Queensland's Whitsundays after testing positive to coronavirus.

The 36-year-old woman is being cared for in the Mackay Base Hospital.

She is understood to have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Sydney and flew to Hamilton Island before receiving the results. The woman was isolated and transferred to the Mackay hospital after testing positive.

A Hamilton Island spokeswoman said there was no need to close the island after the positive test.
"Hamilton Island can confirm that an international visitor who arrived on the island has returned a positive result to COVID-19," an island statement said.

"Hamilton Island would like to stress that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and staff on the island is of utmost priority. We would like to remind anyone travelling to the island about the importance of strictly following the advice of the government and health authorities during this uncertain time."

 

 

A Hamilton Island spokeswoman said Queensland Health advice was that there was no need to close the island.

"It's very low risk," she said.

The tourist's case has been reported as part of NSW coronavirus figures.

Health authorities advise that anyone being tested for COVID-19 should quarantine themselves until the test results are known.

For more information: 13 HEALTH.

 

