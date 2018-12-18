Dream come true for football star

READY FOR SPAIN: Daniel Campbell and his Pararoos teammates have qualified for the 2019 World Cup.

READY FOR SPAIN: Daniel Campbell and his Pararoos teammates have qualified for the 2019 World Cup. Footbal Federation Australia

FOOTBALL: Teenager Daniel Campbell will live out every young footballer's dream next year.

The Coffs Coast Tigers player was part of the Australian Pararoos team which recently qualified for the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cup.

Daniel was a key member of the squad which finished second in the IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships in Iran recently.

Daniel even managed to score his first international goal after he netted twice during a 3-0 win over Thailand.

Hosts Iran were the other nation from the tournament to qualify for the World Cup.

If you wish to help support the Pararoos' journey to the World Cup you can donate at www.Pararoos.com.au.

Every donation over $2 made to the squad is tax deductible, and will go directly to supporting training camps, coaching, sports science, and tournament costs to ensure that the Pararoos have the best possible chance at the major event.

The World Cup is being held in Seville, Spain from July 2-19 2019.

Sixteen countries will take part in the 18-day tournament, with the teams to beat Ukraine, The Netherlands, Brazil and the United States.