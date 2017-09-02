Draw means valuable points for Dodgers

Ben McCall at the plate for the Blue Sox.

A DRAW against Coffs All Stars means the Sawtell Dodgers have all but cemented second spot on the Coffs Harbour Baseball Association ladder as the competition goes into the last round.

In another tight game between the two clubs, All Stars opened the scoring in the third inning when Andy Saggus drew a bases loaded walk before going on to score four runners in the inning.

Dodgers then pegged two runs back.

All Stars continued to score taking a 7-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth, thanks to a tidy pitching performance from Cameron Martin.

But two things in baseball this year are guaranteed.

Firstly Dodgers will swing their bats and All Stars will make errors and so the trend continues.

Chris Cook took to the mound for All Stars and started well drawing a strikeout on Wade Erenshaw. Some poor positional play caused All Stars to blow a chance at a game ending double play before a dropped fly off the bat of James Rogers had two runners home and Josh Siebert advance to third base.

Yet another fielding error got Rogers home and when Charlie Gallagher scored off a Scott McLean double, the game was tied up and Dodgers had all the momentum.

The game ended, however, when a nasty change-up from Cook left Erenshaw swinging at air, the 7-7 result leaving both sides reflecting on what could have been.

It was easier running for the Blue Sox taking a commanding 15-4 win over Bellingen Diggers.

There's been a notable change in the Blue Sox batting over the past month. They've taken a more conservative approach to the bat, with even the big hitters content to take walks and singles as they are offered.

Diggers struggled for momentum through the game.

They found themselves on base but ground outs and runners left on base told a story of frustration on the day.

Rob Kozic was once again among the best for Diggers, getting on base twice and with three assists in the field.

For Blue Sox, Ben McCall led the way with two hits and 4 RBIs.