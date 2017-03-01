Draw for next FFA Cup matches released

The Coffs Coast Tigers have been drawn to play an away game against Sawtell in the second round of the Westfield FFA Cup.

THE opening round matches of the Westfield FFA Cup have been run and won and now it's time for those clubs that were successful to start thinking about the next round.

Northern NSW Football has released its fixture for the second round of matches and the urunga boys can put their feet up.

Of the five teams that won in the first round last weekend, the Raiders have been given a free pasage to the third round with a bye.

The other two matches to be played will see Orara Valley play against Coffs United while Sawtell has drawn the home ground advantage against the Coffs Coast Tigers.

ROUND 2 FIXTURE

Orara Valley v Coffs United

Sawtell v Coffs Coast Tigers

Bye: Urunga