Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This python had a snack on a possum in Brisbane.
This python had a snack on a possum in Brisbane.
Environment

Brisbane snake’s supersized meal

by Jasmin Lill
4th Dec 2018 7:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT might look like this snakes eye were bigger than it's belly after it decided to chow down on a ringtail possum.

But Bryan Robinson from Snake Catchers Brisbane said the snake triumphed in the end.

"The snake got it down no problem. Eventually," he said.

Kuraby residents spotted the dramatic scene playing out in their backyard before calling a snake catcher.

"In that situation, the best thing to do is just give it the opportunity to finish the meal," Mr Robinson said.

"You don't want to deprive a snake of a feed just because someone's inconvenienced by it being there."

"You wait until he's finished then move him off and relocate him somewhere where he can digest it."

Watch the video below: 

 

editors picks snakes wildlife

Top Stories

    Bypass an election defining issue says Oakeshott

    premium_icon Bypass an election defining issue says Oakeshott

    News The Coffs Harbour bypass will be an election defining issue says Rob Oakeshott as he considers re-entering the fray.

    • 4th Dec 2018 6:30 PM
    Accused allegedly held victim hostage with a knife

    premium_icon Accused allegedly held victim hostage with a knife

    News Robbery and kidnap accused appears in court after extradition

    Beaches under pressure: new policy to guide vehicle access

    premium_icon Beaches under pressure: new policy to guide vehicle access

    News Always a hot topic, cars on beaches, will be on council's agenda.

    Combined schools practise program of Christmas carols

    premium_icon Combined schools practise program of Christmas carols

    News School unite to practise for Coffs Coast Carols.

    Local Partners