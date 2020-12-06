Dramatic rescue: woman freed from wreckage

A WOMAN was trapped in her car for over an hour this afternoon.

The single vehicle accident took place on Eastbank Rd at Coramba just after 2.30pm on Wednesday (December 9).

A 70-year-old woman was trapped and the Coffs Harbour SES was called in to free her from the wreckage.

A single car roll over at Coramba.

The Westpac Rescue helicopter landed nearby with NSW Police lighting flares to guide it in.

It has been a busy few days for the Coffs Harbour SES responding to several incidents across the region.

SES_Marina_Rescue_041220: Coffs Harbour Marina SES rescue

RELATED:

Marina rescue: man removed in intricate operation

Elderly woman rescued from cliffs: Coffs SES kept busy

More details to come