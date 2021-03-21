Menu
An RFS truck from the North Coast crashed into a truck and rolled on the Gwydir Highway on Friday. While the four crew were able to escape serious injury, two were taken to Glen Innes hospital with minor injuries. Photo: Graham Mackie
News

Dramatic photos show aftermath of RFS truck rollover

TIM JARRETT
21st Mar 2021 11:50 AM
Dramatic photos show the extent of Friday’s truck crash which left a Rural Fire Service truck in a crumpled mess.

The crash occurred on the Gwydir Highway near Cangai a short time after 1.30pm on Friday and involved the RFS tanker and semi trailer which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The Advocate understands the truck, which contained four RFS volunteers, was not from the local area and was travelling down from the North Coast for a regional exercise.

A spokesperson for the NSW Rural Fire Service confirmed two of the crew members were taken to Glen Innes hospital with minor injuries but would not say which brigade the truck hailed from.

The Gwydir Highway was closed in both directions as emergency services worked to clear the scene.

The crash is the latest in a horror period on Clarence Valley roads, with the Pacific Highway closed at Glenugie following a motorcycle crash last night, and a fatal crash earlier this week on Brooms Head Road which claimed the life of a 24-year-old Gulmarrad man.

