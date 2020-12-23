‘Dramatic’ surge in covid tests following cluster bombshell

The impact of the Northern Beaches covid cluster is being felt on the Coffs Coast with NSW Health announcing a series of extra measures including airport screening and increased clinic opening hours.

Mid North Coast Local Health District chief executive Stewart Dowrick said there has been a "dramatic increase" in testing since the cluster emerged late last week and thanked community members for heeding their advice to get tested.

As a result, opening at Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie and Kempsey covid-clinics are being extended.

Mr Dowrick also confirmed the introduction of passenger screening at Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie airports, with the MDCLHD introducing the same protocols as at NSW healthcare facilities.

"Those who arrive from Sydney are screened on arrival and temperature tested. It's just another way of checking and supporting the whole state in this response to the present situation we are in."

Mid North Coast Local Health District Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick.

According to the NSW Health protocols, any passengers who present with symptoms must undertake a covid test at the nearest covid-clinic though it is unclear whether tests are being carried out at the airport.

When asked to clarify the process, a spokesperson for MNCLHD said "testing numbers at the airport have been very low" and they were unable to provide exact figures on how many incoming travellers had been tested.

In the most recent NSW Health surveillance report released on December 12 it had been 235 days since the last reported case in the Mid North Coast LHD, the second longest in the state.

The report showed testing rates had been gradually decreasing, with 281 tests carried out in Coffs Harbour, down 35 on the previous week. However, that number is expected to climb in the upcoming report to be released in the coming days.

In total, more than 20,000 tests have been carried out in the LGA and more than 63,000 in the whole Mid North Coast LHD.