Tabulam Fire
Weather

Dramatic images of nearby fires as mercury soars

Adam Hourigan
by
13th Feb 2019 7:21 AM
AS temperatures soar to an expected 42C in Grafton, Grafton Fire Rescue 306 station firefighters have captured footage of the fire at Tabulam as it surrounded the roads.

The fire, which has destroyed homes and displaced more than 100 people is shown raged to the top of tree height as winds and high temperatures fanned the flames yesterday.

According to the RFS, conditions have eased overnight and firefighters have taken advantage of favourable weather conditions overnight to conduct a backburn on the southern edge of the fire.

>>> More FIRE EMERGENCY: 'It's not looking good'

Within the Clarence Valley, a fire on the Jackybulbin Flat coloured the sky for residents to the north, while Rural Fire Service are still with a fire at Browns Road near Halfway Creek.

The RFS is still enforcing a total fire ban with the fire level rated for the area as severe.

The Bureau of Meteorolgy is predicting a maximum temperature of 42C today at around 2pm. The highest recorded temperature was 38.8C at the Grafton Airport yesterday.

There is relief on the way as the temperature is expected to fall to 27C on Thursday.

