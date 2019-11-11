Dramatic footage of terrifying hinterland fire

DRAMATIC aerial footage of the unpredictable Lower Beechmont bushfire has been released by the Queensland Police helicopter.

Queensland Police released Polair vision of the Lower Beechmont bushfire, captured between 11.45pm on Friday and 4am on Saturday.

The Polair chopper captured flames licking at treetops, raging through bushland and raining embers down on the region.

Polair assisted firefighting operations by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) around the hinterland town overnight.

Embers raining down on the hinterland.

The provided footage shows an aerial view over the fireground between 11.45pm on Friday and 4am today.

The Lower Beechmont bushfire comes about two months after fires caused havoc in the hinterland .

This afternoon, Lower Beechmont residents were warned by QFES to 'prepare to leave' as the blaze continues to burn in difficult terrain.

