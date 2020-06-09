Dramatic end to Glenugie to Coffs high-speed pursuit

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Traffic and Highway Patrol following an alleged high speed pursuit which started at Glenugie and ended near the Big Banana at Coffs Harbour. Photo: Frank Redward

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Traffic and Highway Patrol following an alleged high speed pursuit which started at Glenugie and ended near the Big Banana at Coffs Harbour. Photo: Frank Redward

A 55km high-speed pursuit from Glenugie to Coffs Harbour was brought to a dramatic end on Tuesday afternoon when road spikes were deployed by police to stop the tearaway vehicle.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were conducting speed enforcement duties near Glenugie when at about 2.55pm when a white Hyundai was allegedly detected exceeding the speed limit, doing 139km/h in a 110km/h zone.

"Police attempted to stop the vehicle and that's when a pursuit was initiated," Traffic and Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod Langan said.

"The vehicle travelled approximately 55km, allegedly reaching speeds of 200km/h on the Pacific Highway heading south towards Coffs Harbour."

Sgt Langan said road spikes were used at Korora which took out two of the vehicle's tyres and the vehicle was brought to a stop.

The driver, a 25-year-old Queensland man, was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where he was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously and exceed speed over 45km/h. His licence was also suspended. The man was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday August 24.

With a number of speeders detected across the Coffs/Clarence Police District over the long weekend, Sgt Langan said it was disappointing not all drivers were taking the message seriously and taking unnecessary risks on our roads.

"Statewide the trend has been that we've detected a lot more speeders over the weekend, which was disappointing, but in our area thank goodness there were no fatalities which is very important to us," he said.