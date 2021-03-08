Dramatic arrest, car torched at Beacon Hill

An arrest at Beacon Hill on Monday afternoon, March 8.

There were dramatic scenes at Beacon Hill, just behind the Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue tower, this afternoon (Monday March 8).

The Advocate understands a car was being pursued and left the roadway and crashed into bushes and travelled down the steep hill near the Marine Rescue Lookout near Victoria Street.

A number of people are in custody after the dramatic scenes at Beacon Hill on Monday afternoon (March 8).

The car was then set alight and firefighters from NSW Fire and Rescue were called in to the bushes to extinguish the flames.

Black smoke could be seen across town.

Officers from the Coffs Clarence Police District were at the scene and a man was arrested around 3.30pm.

He is currently at the Coffs harbour Police Station assisting police with their enquiries.

The incident occurred around 2pm this afternoon.

More details to come