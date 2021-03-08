Dramatic arrest and car torched at Beacon Hill

An arrest at Beacon Hill on Monday afternoon, March 8.

There were dramatic scenes at Beacon Hill, near the Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue tower, this afternoon (Monday March 8).

About 2.10pm today Police attempted to stop a stolen Nissan SUV on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour .

A police pursuit commenced when the vehicle failed to stop.

It was later recovered burnt out in bushland between Howard and Victoria streets.

The car was then set alight and firefighters from NSW Fire and Rescue were called in to the bushes to extinguish the flames.

Black smoke could be seen across town.

A number of people are in custody after the dramatic scenes at Beacon Hill on Monday afternoon (March 8).

A 36-year-old male was arrested at the scene and is now in custody at Coffs Harbour police station assisting with inquiries.

More details to come