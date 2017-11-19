Drama in the rain for Citroën duo

Citroen driver Stéphane-Lefebvre left to finish the stage on three wheels.

WRC driver Stéphane Lefebvre skidded off the road and crashed into a tree, finishing the stage on just three wheels, while his Citroen teammate Craig Breen rolled out of contention in wet conditions.

Sunday's rain has brought drama to Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

It was a disastrous morning for Citroën.

Fourth-placed Craig Breen rolled his C3 into retirement early in Bucca 16.

Team-mate Stéphane Lefebvre exited seventh after hitting a tree in Pilbara Reverse and shattering his C3's rear left suspension.

Jari-Matti Latvala halved Thierry Neuville's overnight 20 second lead, while third-placed Ott Tänak continued his push.

Rally Australia - Sunday: Highlights from Kennards Hire Rally Australia's Sunday morning stages.