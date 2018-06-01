Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drake has been forced to respond to a photo released by rap rival Pusha T. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Drake has been forced to respond to a photo released by rap rival Pusha T. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Music

Drake responds to blackface controversy

1st Jun 2018 5:27 AM

DRAKE has hit back after a photo was released online of the rapper in blackface.

In the latest escalation of their rap beef, Pusha T released a dis track called The Story Of Adidon which featured the 2007 image of Drake on its cover.

In the song, Pusha T mocked Drake's producer who has multiple sclerosis and accused the rapper of having a secret love child with a porn star.

 

Pusha T tweeted that the photo of Drake in blackface was genuine and had been taken by photographer David Leyes.

Soon fans were questioning whether the image was taken as part of a 2008 photoshoot for clothing line Too Black Guys, which was themed "Jim Crow Couture", Billboard reported.

Drake then addressed the controversy on Instagram, explaining that the photo was "not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career".

Drake has addressed the controversial photo. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Drake has addressed the controversial photo. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

"This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career. This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast," he wrote.

"The photos represented how African-Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment."

The feud dates back to 2006, when Drake's mentor Lil Wayne wore clothing in a magazine shoot usually worn by Pusha T's hip hop duo Clipse, the New York Post reports.

Since then Drake and Pusha T have exchanged multiple barbs in their song, with Drake releasing dis track Duppy Freestyle last week.

Drake’s beef with Pusha T dates back to 2006. Picture: Brian Stukes/Getty Images
Drake’s beef with Pusha T dates back to 2006. Picture: Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Related Items

controversy drake entertainment feud music pusha t rappers

Top Stories

    Scam parking notices on the Coffs Coast.

    Scam parking notices on the Coffs Coast.

    News It might look all official at first but don't be fooled

    Red light traffic cameras coming to Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon Red light traffic cameras coming to Coffs Harbour

    News For safety's sake or revenue raising red lights cameras are coming

    A metal graveyard in the bush

    A metal graveyard in the bush

    News Car graveyard found in beautiful bushland on the Coffs Coast.

    Poor infrastructure hurts regional tourism

    Poor infrastructure hurts regional tourism

    News Regional tourism advocate calls for better communications

    Local Partners