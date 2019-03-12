De Belin backs down from NRL legal stoush

St. George Illawarra Dragons player Jack de Belin (C) has withdrawn the interim injuction against the NRL’s ban. Picture; AAP

SUSPENDED St George Illawarra forward Jack De Belin has withdrawn his interim injunction to allow him to play this weekend in the opening round of the NRL.

The court case scheduled for Thursday will not proceed in a huge relief for the NRL on the day it launches the 2019 season when the Broncos travel to Melbourne to play Storm.

There had been fears the court case would ruin the season opener.

Instead a full hearing challenging the NRL's newly introducted No Fault Stand Down Rule will take place in the Federal court on April 16.

De Belin will not play in the meantime.

Jack de Belin takes part in St George Dragons training at WIN Stadium. Picture: Brett Costello

"In the interim the No Fault Stand Down Rule will continue to apply to Jack de Belin and he will be stood down during this period," the NRL said in a statement on Tuesday.

A judge ruled last week the NRL had no right to stand down de Belin because there was no rule in place.

The independent commission had announced a proposal stand down any player facing serious criminal charges.