Draft town masterplan a controversial talking point

Residents will have a chance to air their concerns over the Draft Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan at a community conversations meeting.

AFTER it's official unveiling last month, the Draft Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan has proved to be quite a controversial talking point among residents.

Many readers have brought up issues surrounding the draft, with claims such as fewer parking spaces and a decreased accessibility to the town centre.

Residents will however have a chance to air their concerns tomorrow afternoon at a community conversations meeting co-ordinated by the Woolgoolga Chamber of Commerce, combined community groups and online online community groups.

All conversations will be transcribed and submitted to council as part of the ongoing community consultation.

Conversations will be small group discussions and Council staff will be in attendance to answer questions throughout.

Council are also encouraging residents to fill out the following survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XPQHQH2

The community conversations will be held tomorrow, Thursday June 14 from 4pm to 6pm, and will be followed by a business discussion from 6pm to 8pm.