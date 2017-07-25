Dr Karl scopes out the Coffs Coast

Dr Karl will be the keynote speaker at the National Health Innovation and Research Symposium Gala Dinner being held at Opal Cove Resort.

ONE of Australia's favourite scientists, Dr Karl, will be visiting the Coffs Coast next week.

Dr Karl Kruszelnicki AM will be the keynote speaker at the National Health Innovation and Research Symposium Gala Dinner being held at Opal Cove Resort on August 3.

Having written more than 40 books, Dr Karl is a well-known science commentator on various Australian radio and television programs.

When NASA classified Dr Karl as non-astronaut material in 1981 he walked straight into ABC Radio station Double J and offered to talk about the space shuttle launch.

They said 'okay' and his radio career took off from there.

Since then, his media career has exploded from radio to TV, books, newspapers, magazines, scripting, professional speaking, and of course, the internet.

In 2002, Dr Karl was honoured with the prestigious Ig Nobel prize awarded by Harvard University in the USA for his ground-breaking research into Belly Button Lint and why it is almost always blue.

In September 2003, Dr Karl was bestowed with the great honour of being named 'Australian Father of the Year'.

Dr Karl Kruszelnicki received the Member of the Order of Australia Award in the 2006 Australia Day Honours list.

Dr Karl has degrees in Physics and Maths, Biomedical Engineering, Medicine and Surgery and has worked as a physicist, tutor, filmmaker, car mechanic, labourer, and as a medical doctor at The Children's Hospital in Sydney.

Dr Karl is currently the Julius Sumner Miller Fellow at Sydney University, where his 'mission' is to spread the word about science and its benefits.

Hosted by the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD), the Gala Dinner is part of a two-day Symposium showcasing innovation, research and programs that support integrated health care through Digital Health, The Age of the Customer and Distributed Models of Health Care Delivery.

Tickets to the Gala Dinner cost $125 which includes canapés on arrival, a three-course meal and an entertaining evening with Dr Karl.

For more information about the National Health Innovation and Research Symposium and Gala Dinner, or to register, go to www.mnclhdevents.com.au