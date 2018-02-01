DPP's decision to withdraw manslaughter charge 'correct'

CHARGE WITHDRAWN: The Director of Public Prosecutions withdraw the charge of manslaughter against Tyson Egan.

CHARGE WITHDRAWN: The Director of Public Prosecutions withdraw the charge of manslaughter against Tyson Egan. file

A DEFENCE lawyer backed the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions to withdraw the charge of manslaughter against a Coffs Harbour man.

Todd Ritchie, who represented Tyson Egan formerly accused of manslaughter after knocking childhood mate Kyle Watkins unconscious, said the decision by the DPP was a "significant relief” to his client.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions has withdrawn the charge of manslaughter against Mr Egan and directed that there be no further proceedings against him,” Mr Ritchie said in a statement.

"We are not advised of the reason for the charge being withdrawn but after a trial where the jury can't reach a verdict the Director of Public Prosecutions have an obligation to consider whether a retrial is required.

"The factors to be considered include whether another jury would be in a better or worse position to reach a verdict, the cost of a retrial to the community and in this case the views of Mr Watkins family.

"In my opinion the correct decision has been made in this very tragic incident.”

Mr Watkins was flown to John Hunter Hospital after a drunken fight in 2015 where he had his life support switched off.

The cause of Mr Watkin's death was found to be a blunt force trauma.