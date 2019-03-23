DPP to advise on 'back-up' charge after not-guilty verdict

A HORSE trainer found not guilty of serious animal cruelty remains on bail waiting for the Department of Public Prosecutions to advise on a "back-up" charge against him.

David Ronald Gafa's three-day trial in Maroochydore District Court ended in a not-guilty verdict on March 7, but he appeared in magistrates court again yesterday on a charge of breach of duty of care by inappropriate handling.

Mr Gafa's charges stemmed from the way a two-and-a-half-month-old foal named Bonny was treated at a veterinarian's Valdora property on November 18, 2016.

Lawyer Anna Smith yesterday told the court the inappropriate handling charge was a "back-up" charge to the higher-court charge and she would be liaising further with the DPP.

Magistrate Rod Madsen adjourned the matter to March 29.