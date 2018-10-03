Teens carry out violent rampage in Coogee

Bins were strewn around the area, toilet rolls were thrown into trees and into parks. Picture: Bill Hearne

DOZENS of teens went on a violent rampage in Coogee last night, punching by passers and trashing the streets of the eastern Sydney suburb.

What appears to be drug paraphernalia seen on ground nearby. Picture: Bill Hearne

Empty beers at the scene. Picture: Bill Hearne

About 11.30 last night, up to 50 teenagers wreaked havoc along Arden Street, allegedly punching a number of witnesses and throwing bottles at them.

Bystanders brawled with members of the public and smashed bottles over their heads. Picture; Bill Hearne

The streets of Coogee beach were also trashed, with the group throwing toilet paper, bottles and upturning bins.

By the time Police arrived most had jumped onto buses and left the area. Picture: Bill Hearne

It is believed that most of the teens had fled before Police arrived on the scene.