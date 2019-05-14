Menu
The school’s sick bay facilities were overwhelmed in the aftermath of the injections. File photo
Students sick after 'bad batch of vaccinations'

by Greg Stolz, Jeremy Pierce
14th May 2019 11:43 AM
DOZENS of students from one of the Gold Coast's top high schools have been struck down after a suspected bad batch of vaccinations administered the day before the NAPLAN tests.

Students at Marymount College at Burleigh Heads were given vaccinations of tetanus and rubella on Monday with dozens suffering allergic reactions requiring medical attention.

Many went home sick and some had still not recovered by this morning - the day of critical NAPLAN tests.

Parents have told The Courier-Mail that the school's sick bay facilities were overwhelmed and some kids were left waiting in hallways while others called their parents to take them to medical centres.

Comment was being sought from Marymount College and Gold Coast Health.

