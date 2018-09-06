NY flight struck by ‘mystery illness’

Dozens of people have reportedly become sick on an Emirates plane. Picture: Supplied

EMERGENCY crews are responding after at least 10 passengers reported feeling "seriously ill" on a flight from Dubai to New York with coughing and fevers.

Emergency vehicles have surrounded the aircraft at JFK airport in New York.

Initial reports suggested as many as 100 people were sick but Emirates put out a statement, saying 10 people were being treated.

Statement: Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on #EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill. On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority. — Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 5, 2018

The sickened passengers on Flight 203, which arrived from Dubai at 9:18am (11:18pm AEDT) in New York, were checked onboard by members of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The pilot reported that two male passengers had very high fevers and that dozens were "coughing nonstop," according to ABC News.

Emergency response crews gathered outside the plane amid reports of ill passengers aboard a flight from Dubai. Picture: WABC 7 via AP

Passenger Larry Coben tweeted images of emergency vehicles surrounding the giant aircraft.

"They have told us people are sick but have seen no evidence," Mr Coben, an archaeologist and founder of the Sustainable Preservation Initiative, posted on Twitter.

Ambulances approaching the plane. pic.twitter.com/klV7Xhy0bZ — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

All we have been told is that some passengers have fallen ill and we should remain in our seats — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

All passengers being asked to fill out the Center for disease control and prevention form pic.twitter.com/6SidlKx090 — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

The plane, which according to FlightAware.com is an Airbus A380, has been quarantined, according to the mayor's office.

The Port Authority of New York said the plane was taken to a separate park of the airport.

The giant aircraft had at least 500 passengers on the almost 14-hour flight.

Port Authority police also waited in a staging area along with the CDC officials.