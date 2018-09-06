Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dozens of people have reportedly become sick on an Emirates plane. Picture: Supplied
Dozens of people have reportedly become sick on an Emirates plane. Picture: Supplied
Travel

NY flight struck by ‘mystery illness’

by Staff writers
6th Sep 2018 1:56 AM

EMERGENCY crews are responding after at least 10 passengers reported feeling "seriously ill" on a flight from Dubai to New York with coughing and fevers.

Emergency vehicles have surrounded the aircraft at JFK airport in New York.

Initial reports suggested as many as 100 people were sick but Emirates put out a statement, saying 10 people were being treated.

The sickened passengers on Flight 203, which arrived from Dubai at 9:18am (11:18pm AEDT) in New York, were checked onboard by members of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The pilot reported that two male passengers had very high fevers and that dozens were "coughing nonstop," according to ABC News.

Emergency response crews gathered outside the plane amid reports of ill passengers aboard a flight from Dubai. Picture: WABC 7 via AP
Emergency response crews gathered outside the plane amid reports of ill passengers aboard a flight from Dubai. Picture: WABC 7 via AP

Passenger Larry Coben tweeted images of emergency vehicles surrounding the giant aircraft.

"They have told us people are sick but have seen no evidence," Mr Coben, an archaeologist and founder of the Sustainable Preservation Initiative, posted on Twitter.

 

 

 

The plane, which according to FlightAware.com is an Airbus A380, has been quarantined, according to the mayor's office.

The Port Authority of New York said the plane was taken to a separate park of the airport.

The giant aircraft had at least 500 passengers on the almost 14-hour flight.

Port Authority police also waited in a staging area along with the CDC officials.

A row of ambulances wait for the sick people on the Emirates flight. Picture: Twitter
A row of ambulances wait for the sick people on the Emirates flight. Picture: Twitter
dubai editors picks emirates flights illness new york tourism travel

Top Stories

    Proposed tourist ban on free health care

    premium_icon Proposed tourist ban on free health care

    Travel HEALTH insurance will be compulsory for all visitors to Australia under a NSW proposal to stop tourists racking up million of dollars in unpaid medical bills.

    • 6th Sep 2018 3:50 AM
    Pledging support for regional students

    premium_icon Pledging support for regional students

    Education University attainment rates in regional Australia are lagging.

    Doling out the jobs to young workers

    Doling out the jobs to young workers

    Careers How hard is it for youth to find a job in the Coffs Clarence?

    Big issue with new road rule

    Big issue with new road rule

    News The new law came into effect on September 1

    Local Partners