ENTERPRISE and Training Company has been evacuated after smoke was reported coming from the ceiling.

Two NSW Fire and Rescue crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the building on Grafton St at about 11am.

A witness said the ETC building was currently undergoing renovations and smoke was seen coming from a vent.

Dozens of people, who evacuated the building, have gathered in Cox Lane.