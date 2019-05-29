Cop’s ice cold response to accused dealer

Police have charged 55 people in the major sting.

In one of the most Bondi moments of all time, an accused cocaine dealer was dealt a stunning response from a cop as she was arrested.

She was one of two women, aged 26 and 30, from the affluent suburb who allegedly had $22,000 in envelopes in their car along with cocaine, cannabis and mobile phones in a hidden compartment.

As she was arrested and led, handcuffed to a paddy wagon, she made her feelings clear - saying "I don't really appreciate this".

However, the no-nonsense cop arresting her, served her an ice cold smackdown, saying "well, you shouldn't be involved in drug supply then should you?"

In the same police video, another woman is arrested and complains about having to take her jewellery out when she gets to the police station.

"It's got to come out I'm afraid," a policeman tells her.

The two women were just two of 55 people have been charged in a crackdown on cocaine and other drugs in Sydney's inner and eastern suburbs.

Over six nights during May police seized 290g of cocaine, 13g of MDMA, 110g of cannabis and $63,000 in cash.

Officers used sniffer dogs and searched vehicles in suburbs including Bondi, Coogee and Paddington.

In total 28 people were charged with drug supply and 27 with drug possession, police said.

BONDI

Also in the Bondi, officers stopped and searched a vehicle on Ocean Street North on May 10 finding cash, mobiles phones, more than 31 grams of cocaine and more than 11 grams of MDMA.

The 35-year-old male driver and 38-year-old male passenger were both arrested and charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug indictable quantity, supply prohibited drug, and deal with proceeds of crime. The pair were granted conditional bail and will appear at Waverley Local Court on June 11.

On May 17, officers stopped a vehicle on Bondi Road, Bondi. Police will allege that cash and more than 35 grams of cocaine were located in the car and concealed on the 25-year-old female driver.

She was charged with supply prohibited drug indictable quantity, supply prohibited drug, and deal with proceeds of crime. The woman was granted conditional bail to appear at Waverley Local Court on June 18.

COOGEE

On May 11, police found 20 grams of cocaine in a hidden compartment of a silver Volkswagen Passat, and more than $2400 cash after stopping the vehicle at the intersection of Dolphin Street and Hill Street, Coogee.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was arrested and charged with supply prohibited drug indictable quantity, supply prohibited drug, deal with property proceeds of crime, and possess prohibited drug.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear at Waverley Local Court on June 26.

PADDINGTON

Also on May 11, police stopped and searched a black BMW on Glenmore Road - finding more than 17 grams of cocaine and $4200 cash.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with supply prohibited drug indictable quantity, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, and possess prohibited drug.

She was granted conditional bail to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on June 7.

Also in Paddington, police stopped a Mitsubishi Lancer on Oxford Street, near the intersection of Williams Street, on May 24.

A 29-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with supply prohibited drug indictable quantity, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, and possess prohibited drug.

She was granted conditional bail to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court.

The 30-year-old male passenger was arrested after police found prohibited drugs concealed under his clothes, and $500 cash.

He was taken to Waverley Police Station where he was charged with supply prohibited drug indictable quantity, and deal with property proceeds of crime.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on Friday June 28. The 44-year-old female driver was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice (FCAN) for possessing a prohibited drug.