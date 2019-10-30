Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Dozens charged as escort agency shut down

by Thomas Chamberlin
30th Oct 2019 12:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE say they have shut down an illegal escort agency on the Gold Coast, with 25 people charged, including the alleged business owner.

Police raided a house in Coomera and a 47-year-old man was charged with carrying on the business of providing unlawful prostitution.

The raid was part of police Operation Romeo Manoeuvre which began in March this year.

"During the search officers allegedly located several mobile phones with contact numbers used in advertising for prostitution services, two vehicles used for transportation, a computer with software for booking appointments along with a range of business documents," police said in a statement.

"Police will allege the business was operating under the facade of a legitimate businesses, with documentation uncovered including employment contracts and worksheets.

Senior Sergeant Kevin Groenhuijzen said the investigation outcome was significant as senior figures had been arrested.

Twenty-five people charged will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

coomera escort agency operation romeo manoeuvre prostitution

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: The Coffs Coast's best tattoo

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: The Coffs Coast's best tattoo

    News The Advocate has called out for the best ink in town - pick your favourite here.

    Smoke warning for Pacific Highway motorists

    premium_icon Smoke warning for Pacific Highway motorists

    News MOTORISTS driving the Pacific Highway on the Mid North Coast are being warned as...

    New play equipment unveiled for kids of all abilities

    premium_icon New play equipment unveiled for kids of all abilities

    News CHILDREN with a disability can now ride a new carousel at Brelsford Park with a...

    Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

    premium_icon Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

    Crime The Bangalow man pleaded guilty to 96 charges earlier this year