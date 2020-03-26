A dozen cases now confirmed on the Mid North Coast

A FURTHER three Covid-19 cases have been confirmed on the Mid North Coast this evening.

The Mid North Coast Local Health Network reports that:



• A male in his 60s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

• A female in her 60s is in hospital after returning from overseas

• A woman in her 70s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Mid North Coast to 12.

Mid North Coast Local Health District is contacting close contacts of the new cases, who are asked to self-isolate for 14 days from last contact.

"They will be contacted daily to check that they are well and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus," Stewart Dowrick, Chief Executive of Mid North Coast Local Health District said.

Confirmed cases previously announced in the district include:

• A male in his 60s has completed home isolation

• A female in her 60s has completed home isolation

• A 14-year-old female remains in home isolation

• A male in his 50s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

• A male in his 80s remains in hospital after returning from overseas

• A male in his 70s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

• A female in her 60s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

• A male in his 40s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

• A female in her 60s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

"We are asking everyone on the Mid North Coast to play a part in containing the spread of COVID-19 by washing your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub, covering coughs and sneezes, maintaining social distance and staying home if you're unwell," Mr Dowrick said.

For further health advice click here.