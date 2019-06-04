Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taiman James Kinloch-Collier faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Taiman James Kinloch-Collier faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Crime

Downs man attacked woman

Sherele Moody
by
4th Jun 2019 2:09 PM | Updated: 2:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WESTERN Downs man has admitted brutally assaulting a woman in Chinchilla last year.

Taiman James Kinloch-Collier faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to one charge of grievous bodily harm.

The attack on the woman happened on May 8, 2018.

Kinloch-Collier was not required to address the court on Tuesday other than to acknowledge his name and to plead.

Kinloch-Collier will be sentenced in September.

He will remain on remand in custody until his next court appearance. - NewsRegional

court crime prison taiman james kinloch-collier violence woman
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Wild winds, high seas forecast to lash Coffs Coast

    Wild winds, high seas forecast to lash Coffs Coast

    News Gale winds could reach up to 60km/h as rain lashes down south, Bureau of Meteorology warns.

    • 4th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
    EXPOSED: Coffs' alleged drink and drug drivers

    premium_icon EXPOSED: Coffs' alleged drink and drug drivers

    News At least 15 individuals face the court this week.

    Help arrives for 'below standard' North Coast facilities

    premium_icon Help arrives for 'below standard' North Coast facilities

    News A MAJOR audit found clubs had sub-standard venues.