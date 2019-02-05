Menu
The flooded Ross River is seen in Annandale, North Queensland on Monday. Picture: Dave Acree/AAP.
Weather

Deluge equals eight years’ worth of rain

by Jodie Munro O’Brien
5th Feb 2019 2:58 PM
THE volume of rain residents of this north Queensland community have received in a matter of days is equivalent to what some cities receive in almost eight years.

Woolshed, southwest of Townsville, has recorded 1831mm of rain since January 26, more than Townsville's median annual rainfall of 1069.6mm, according to Bureau of Meteorology figures.

It is the equivalent to the amount of rain the outback town of Alice Springs would receive in 7.7 years or that Hobart residents would receive in 3.8 years, except Woolshed residents received it in nine days.

The median annual rainfall of Alice Springs is 236.9mm and in Hobart is 471.9mm.

Internationally, it's almost five years' worth of rain for Los Angeles, where the median annual rainfall is only 379.2mm, just over three years' worth of rain for London and 2.7 years' worth of rain for Edinburgh.

Nationally, the deluge is also comparable to three years' worth of rain, on average, in Adelaide or Canberra.

 

Houses are inundated with flood waters in Townsville. Picture: Dave Acree/AAP.
Residents would have to live in Adelaide for 3.4 years or in Canberra for three years, in order to experience the same amount of rain that has fallen in Woolshed in the past week.

The median annual averages in those cities are 536.2mm and 604.8mm respectively.

The downpour is just under the annual average received in the Wet Tropics area of Far North Queensland, where Port Douglas records 1987.5mm per year.

 

Stranded vehicles are seen from above as floodwater engulfs the intersection of Stuart Drive and the Bruce Highway in Townsville on February 4. Picture: Andrew Rankin/AAP.
The amount also compares to just over a year's worth of rain in Darwin, where the average annual rainfall is 1723.7mm, the highest out of the capital cities.

Sydney is next with an annual average of 1169.6mm of rain, meaning far north Queenslanders received 1.5 years' worth of rain compared to Sydney's statistics.

Further south and the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Gold Coast's averages are 1410.8mm, 1106.7mm and 1265.8mm annually respectively.

Perth records an average of 739.8mm annually, while Melbourne records show 644.2mm.

Annual median rainfall in:

Cairns: 1938mm

Port Douglas: 1987.5mm

Townsville: 1069.6mm

Rockhampton: 800mm

Brisbane: 1106.7mm

Sunshine Coast: 1410.8mm

Gold Coast: 1265.8mm

Alice Springs: 236.9mm

Darwin: 1723.7mm

Canberra: 604.8mm

Sydney: 1169.6mm

Adelaide: 536.2mm

Melbourne: 644.2mm

Perth: 739.8mm

Hobart: 471.9mm

Wellington: 1249mm

Christchurch: 648mm

Port Moresby: 1017 mm.

Jakarta: 402mm

Bali: 1700 mm

Los Angeles: 379.2mm

New York: 1174.2mm

Orlando: 1351mm

Toronto: 800mm

Quebec: 1101mm

London: 583.6mm

Edinburgh: 668mm

