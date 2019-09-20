Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The garden of Julie Roggeveen is an entrant in The Chronicle Garden Competition.
The garden of Julie Roggeveen is an entrant in The Chronicle Garden Competition. Kevin Farmer
News

Download PDF maps for Chronicle Garden Competition

Meghan Harris
by
20th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF you are visiting The Chronicle Garden Competition gardens over the next 10 days, we've made it easy for you to navigate your way around the region.

The Chronicle has put together 10 downloadable PDF maps for visitors and residents to print off and take with them as they tour the gardens.

Ten of thousands of people are expected to visit the gardens this weekend alone, but they are open to the public from today through to Sunday, September 29.

Entry is free.

Click here for online interactives of the maps

DOWNLOAD YOUR PRINTABLE PDFs HERE.

The Chronicle Garden Competition entrants (use this when navigating maps 2 - 5)

1. Toowoomba North garden map (all entrants)

2. Toowoomba South garden map (all entrants)

3. Country gardens map (all entrants)

4. Highfields garden map (all entrants)

5. Pittsworth self-drive map

6. Picnic Point self-drive map

7. Queens Park self-drive map

8. Laurel Bank self-drive map

9. Highfields self-drive map

10. Country gardens self-drive map

More Stories

editors picks gardens pdfs the chronicle garden competition toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Want more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking to upgrade your tablet? Here’s an offer that will bring you both.

    Developer explains move to make cafe a child care centre

    premium_icon Developer explains move to make cafe a child care centre

    Business Cougle Investments responds to community concerns

    Bellingen's luxury home winner has been found

    premium_icon Bellingen's luxury home winner has been found

    News The $1.3 million home was left unclaimed for a week.

    The end of an era for Coffs/Clarence police

    premium_icon The end of an era for Coffs/Clarence police

    News “This job is about what we do as a team, and how we can make our community feel...