Douglas hungry for more after professional debut

LEADING LOCAL: Adele Douglas in action at the Ladies Classic.

GOLF: Bonville Golf Resort's Adele Douglas narrowly missed the cut in the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic but you can't wipe the smile off her face.

Douglas has developed into a scratch player after picking up a golf club just six years ago and says the chance to play a world tour event is a dream come true.

"It's a privilege to play at this level. A major world tour event at my home club is not something that comes along very often,” Douglas said.

"It's been fantastic; I don't think I stopped smiling the whole time. I learned a lot about the tournament experience.”

Douglas won the 2018 North Coast Open in commanding fashion after recently relocating to the Coffs Coast area.

She's eyeing off a berth in the Canberra Classic next.