DOUBLE TROUBLE: Coffs trainer praises ‘sensational’ hoops

Grafton jockey Belinda Hodder and felow hoop Emily Atkinson played a big part in a Coffs Harbour Racing Club meeting double for Warren Gavenlock on Sunday.

WARREN Gavenlock’s home track double at Coffs Harbour on Sunday propelled him to outright third on the Northern Rivers Racing Association Trainer’s Premiership.

The Coffs Harbour horseman had just the two runners on the day – Furphy and Write-off – and finished with a hundred per cent strike rate when both won.

Furphy won the $22,000 Anchors Wharf Café Maiden Handicap (1315m) and Write-off claimed the Welcome Dental Urunga Maiden Handicap (1315m).

Grafton jockey Belinda Hodder rode Furphy and apprentice Emily Atkinson partnered Write-off.

Warren Gavenlock said both female riders produced “sensational” rides.

“Write off was in a race of her own,” Gavenlock said of his mare’s effort.

“The little girl rode her sensationally. Both girls were good.”

He also thanked his owners for their patience with Writtenoff, a four-year-old daughter of Written Tycoon, who was having just her fifth start in a race.

He said he will be now looking at 1400m/1500m with her.

Gavenlock now sits alone in third spot on the NRRA Trainers Premiership with four wins, three shy of fellow Coffs trainer Brett Bellamy and Murwillumbah’s Matt Dunn.

The win keeps Hodder in the hunt for the jockey premiership race, just one win behind fellow Graftonite Matt McGuren and two behind Grafton’s Ben Looker out in front.

NRRA racing now heads to Grafton this Monday followed by Thursday week’s Lismore Cup meeting.

Nominations for a Lismore Cup meeting with $345,000 in prizemoney, including the $75,000 Lismore Cup (2100m), close 11am this Monday.

2020-21 NORTHERN RIVERS RACING ASSOCIATION PREMIERSHIPS

Unofficial and compiled by Geoff Newling after the Sunday, September 13 meeting at Coffs Harbour.

TRAINERS

7: Brett Bellamy, Matt Dunn.

4: Warren Gavenlock.

3: Brett Dodson, Jim Jarvis, Edward O’Rourke, John Shelton.

2: Stephen Bennett, Leo Clapham.

JOCKEYS

9: Ben Looker.

8: Matt McGuren, Luke Rolls.

7: Belinda Hodder, Ray Spokes.

5: Kirk Matheson.

APPRENTICES

4: Kyle Wilson-Taylor.

3: Leah Kilner.

2: Emily Atkinson.

1: Dylan Gibbons, Qin Yong.