Double header brings doughnuts for Suns

Laura Bamford shoots for the Coffs Harbour Suns in their Waratah League match against the Newcastle Hunters. Brad Greenshields

NEITHER the mens or womens teams could record a victory in the Coffs Harbour Suns' double header at Sportz Central.

The womens team, playing their first Waratah League match since last year's heartbreaking overtime grand final loss were unable to overcome a sloppy start to the third quarter when Newcastle turned a four point half time lead into a 12 point advantage within a matter of minutes.

Coach Connie Woods bemoaned the lack of pressure her girls put on the Hunters when the opposition was in possession.

"Our defence was nowhere near good enough," Woods said.

The Suns had an inexperienced line-up on the court but Woods said that's not an excuse for carrying out a simple instruction.

"The more I was telling them (to defend) the more it wasn't happening," she said.

"We just didn't put that pressure on and it showed."

A couple of late baskets for the Suns brought the final score back to a respectable 60-52 but losing by only eight points while failing to defend with purpose leads Woods to believe the contest was an opportunity lost.

"That was the difference between the two teams," the coach said.

"They (Newcastle) put more pressure on us than we put on them."

Laura Bamford shot a game high 19 points for the home team while Jordon Woods chimed in with 16.

The men's team might be installing an alarm clock in the dressing rooms after their 76-61 loss to the Central Coast Crusaders.

Twice the Suns boys came out of the rooms in a lacklustre fashion and it proved costly.

Early in the first quarter the Crusaders raced out to a 17-4 after opening proceedings with a trio of three pointers.

The Suns fought back to take a two point lead into the interval but then came out and lost the third quarter 22-7. That 15 point difference represented the final margin.

The Crusaders played a fast paced transition game which the Suns fell into.

Rather than play their own style of offence setting up for the right shot, the Suns played fast paced ball right back at their opponents and barely fired a shot in that battle.

Coach Blake Kelly who played his first game for the Suns in 12 months after recovering from a knee reconstruction said the third quarter was too costly.

He said the Crusaders are known for providing a bit of niggle in matches and it wasn't something his team didn't handl well.

"We spoke about it during the week, the (the Crusaders) are good players but they're better competitors," Kelly said.

"The yget out there and they get nasty. They might not be a team that's going to come out and break you down offensively but they're going to break you down mentally, they're going to wear you down physically and that's what they did.

"We just weren't ready for that heat in the third quarter."

Kelly led the scoring for the Suns with 17 points while new father Matthew Cook scored 11.

WARATAH LEAGUE

Womens Division 1

NEWCASTLE HUNTERS 60 (Kirah-Lee Thomas 12, Bonnie Frost 11) def COFFS HARBOUR SUNS 52 (Laura Bamford 19, Jordon Woods 16).

Mens Division 1

CENTRAL COAST CRUSADERS 76 (Hayden Ellis 17, Noman Shoaib 15, Dylan Russell 15) def COFFS HARBOUR SUNS 61 (Blake Kelly 17, Matthew Cook 11).