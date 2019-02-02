Menu
DOUBLE THE PLAY: Jesse Ferrett in action for Diggers. The NCCCPL will hold two rounds this weekend.
DOUBLE THE PLAY: Jesse Ferrett in action for Diggers. The NCCCPL will hold two rounds this weekend.
Double dose of cricket this weekend

Sam Flanagan
2nd Feb 2019 11:58 AM
CRICKET: There'll be some tired bodies littered around the region this Sunday evening as North Coast Cricket Council Premier League teams prepare for a double shot of action.

To make up for the missed games due to Australia Day last weekend, a round of fixtures will be played today and tomorrow.

This weekend's games will also be the final 40-over matches for the regular season.

The feature clash today is at Richardson Park, with Sawtell taking on Coutts-Coffs Colts.

Sawtell are looking to get back in the winner's circle after falling short against Harwood last start, who are breathing down the side's neck in the race for the minor premiership.

"We're one game ahead but we can't afford to drop any more games or we'll lose that home final,” Sawtell captain Richie Gallichan said.

"In this part of the world it's handy to be the home team because it tends to rain a lot.”

Gallichan said he wasn't concerned his team weren't able to play Harwood in a two-day game this season due to rain as he was confident they'd step up when it counted.

"It doesn't really matter what happens at the start of the year, we just need to make sure everyone is improving their skills and peaking that the right time,” he said.

Sawtell will take the short trip north on Sunday to play Diggers at Fitzroy Oval.

Diggers are coming off the win of the season after they chased down 246 at the venue in their last game.

