Police taunt drivers in Facebook video

HUGE fines and double demerit penalties will impact drivers in NSW and the ACT this Labour Day long weekend, but Victorian and South Australian drivers won't be affected.

In NSW, drivers who don't wear a seatbelt will be fined up to $337 and docked six demerit points. So too will motorcycle and scooter riders who don't wear a helmet.

The penalty for speeding in NSW is a fine as high as $2435 and 12 demerit points.

Mobile phone use behind the wheel in NSW will cost drivers as much as $448 and 10 demerit points.

The penalties were outlined in a video on the NSW Police Facebook page that has been shared hundreds of times. The video offers drivers "bargains" and "two-for-one deals".

Similar fines and double demerit penalties apply in the ACT across Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

It's a public holiday in Victoria on Friday to mark the eve of the AFL grand final, but a spokeswoman for Victoria Police confirmed no additional fines or penalties apply for drivers breaking the law.

The NSW Police video on its Labour Day long weekend penalties has been shared hundreds of times.

The same goes for South Australia where Monday's Labour Day is not subject to more stringent penalties. That's despite several lives being lost on South Australian roads this time each year.

Since 2013, there have been 46 crashes during the October long weekend in South Australia. Of those, eight have been fatal.

Police there say they'll be doing their best to manage additional demand on the road network and to make sure families make it safely to where they're going.

"You're never alone on the road," Superintendent Bob Gray said today. "Every decision you make impacts on the safety of other drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

"When you speed on the road to reach your destination more quickly, you gamble with the lives of other drivers.

"If you choose to answer or even touch your phone behind the wheel, you're not only placing your own life and the lives of any passengers at risk - you're endangering others.

"We all deserve to reach our destination safely. During the past five October long weekends, eight people have died in 41 serious injury crashes."

In Queensland, there are no additional penalties for drivers who break the law this long weekend.